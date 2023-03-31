Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $440.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

