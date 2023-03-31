Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000.

Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.87. 10,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

