Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.