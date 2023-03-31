Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Position Reduced by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

