Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 8.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

