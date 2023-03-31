Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

