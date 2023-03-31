Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $62.21. 1,138,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.