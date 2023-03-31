Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.476 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

