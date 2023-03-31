Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys Shares of 816 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $277.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

