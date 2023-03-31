Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

