Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

