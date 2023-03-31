Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

