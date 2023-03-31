Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

