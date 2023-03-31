Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 355 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

