iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 5.2 %
iPower stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42.
About iPower
Featured Stories
