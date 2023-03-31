iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. 526,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,088. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.