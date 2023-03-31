iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.
Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. 526,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,088. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
