iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,713,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.21 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

