iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 167,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,875. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.