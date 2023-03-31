iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,153 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

