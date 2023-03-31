iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

