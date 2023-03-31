iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.