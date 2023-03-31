iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

