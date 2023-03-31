iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

