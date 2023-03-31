iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,983. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

