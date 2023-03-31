iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 458,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

