iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

