iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,499,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 919,973 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

