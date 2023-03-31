iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) is HMS Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 161.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.30 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

