iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 11,449 shares.The stock last traded at $147.22 and had previously closed at $146.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $885.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

