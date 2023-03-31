iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

