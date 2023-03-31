iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,378,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 664,150 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,145,000 after buying an additional 4,023,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 778,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286,505 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.