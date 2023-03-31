iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 53,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.