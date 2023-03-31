iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 335,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 497,862 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $19.83.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

