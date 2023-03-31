iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after buying an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.