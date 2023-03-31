Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Isoray Company Profile
