Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

