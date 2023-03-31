Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,493 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.94.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

