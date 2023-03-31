Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

