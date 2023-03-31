Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $682,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 19,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

