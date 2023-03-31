Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.05.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $296.03 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.90 and a 200-day moving average of $285.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

