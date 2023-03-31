Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.