Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $536.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $538.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

