Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.