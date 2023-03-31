Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $359.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.35. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

