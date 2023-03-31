JB Capital LLC Buys 2,782 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

