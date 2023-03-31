JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average is $263.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.