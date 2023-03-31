JB Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

