JB Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.