JB Capital LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.