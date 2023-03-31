JB Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $459.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.94. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

